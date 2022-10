We're continuing the work week with a raw and chilly day and on and off showers are likely.

Today will be cloudy and windy with highs near 55. On and off showers are likely today and tonight.

Tomorrow will feature more on and off rain with highs near 58. It will continue to be breezy and chilly.

Thursday and Friday look brighter with highs in the 70s.

