Record Heat Expected Today as Temperatures Will Reach 100 Degrees in Some Towns

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are expecting record-breaking heat over the next couple of days.

Today will be mostly sunny with temperatures around 100 degrees. It will likely get to 100 degrees in some inland towns.

The hot weather continues tomorrow with highs in the upper 90s. The feels-like temperature will be near 104 degrees. There is also a chance for strong scattered thunderstorms tomorrow.

A heat advisory is in effect for all of Connecticut through tomorrow night at 8 p.m.

Our latest heat wave began on Saturday when high temperatures reached 93 degrees at Windsor Locks. The heatwave is expected to continue through Wednesday.

Hot Weather Tips

With today's hot weather, here are some tips to help stay safe, cool and hydrated from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.