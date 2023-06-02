Record Heat Possible Friday; Storms This Afternoon

Record heat is possible Friday and the NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking storms for Friday afternoon.

The day starts with lots of sunshine in the morning.

Record-high temperatures are possible inland, threatening the record of 91 set in 1961.

Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting a high of 94 degrees in the Hartford area.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Then thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon.

The storms are likely to bring heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds.

Over the weekend, it will be much cooler with high temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s.

There will be scattered showers Saturday and Saturday night, then brighter Sunday.

Looking ahead to next week, there are chances for showers.