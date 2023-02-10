Record High Temperatures Expected Friday

Plan for sunny skies Friday, record warmth and a day that’s windy and unseasonably warm.

The forecast is for a record high of 60 degrees at Bradley Airport and temperatures will be between 52 and 60 degrees for most.

There is an elevated brush fire danger with falling humidity and gusty winds up to 35 miles per hour.

We will also have fair weather this weekend.

Temperatures will be cooler, but still above average.