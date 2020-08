Today will feature sunshine and a breeze and much lower humidity. Yesterday's dew point temperature was into the lower and middle 70s. Today, the dew point will be in the comfortable 50 degree range.

This has been the summer of humidity... but today, we catch a major break. Enjoy the comfortable air for the next couple of days #nbcct https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/9V9JKpmLcs — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) August 30, 2020

The comfortable air will linger into Monday. Overnight lows will range from the upper 40s in hills to the 50s elsewhere (closer to 60 at the shore.)

Our rainfall deficit continues across much of the state. Our next chance for showers will arrive on Tuesday.

