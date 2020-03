After a sunny and fair day yesterday, today will feature scattered, light showers and cloudy skies.

Clouds will thicken and showers are possible today. Highs will be in the 40s. Some wet snowflakes are possible in the hills.

Bright sunshine and highs in the 50s will return tomorrow.

On Friday, showers are possible and highs will continue in the 50s.

