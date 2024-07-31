Scattered rain and storms throughout the day Wednesday

We will have some scattered showers and on-and-off downpours and thunderstorms all day on Wednesday and into this evening.

There will be some hazy sunshine too and high temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with fog.

Thursday will bring plenty of sunshine and it will be somewhat hot and humid with highs near 92 and a feel-like temperature near 98.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be partly sunny and we will have scattered thunderstorms each day.

Drier air moves in by Tuesday.