We're continuing the workweek with considerable cloudiness and scattered showers are possible as the day goes on.

Highs today will be in the upper 50s.

As the day goes on, scattered showers will be developing.

Our best chance of rain is tonight into the overnight hours.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

There will be partial clearing tomorrow and then it will turn windy.

Highs will be in the low to middle 50s for the rest of the week.

The weekend looks to be dry with highs near 60 on Saturday and near 66 on Sunday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.