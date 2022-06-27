Scattered Showers or Thunderstorms Possible Today

We're starting the new workweek with a chance of scattered showers or thunderstorms.
Today will have considerable clouds and will be muggy. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for parts of the state.
Some towns may get very little rain while others will get up to an inch.
Drier air and some sun move in by tonight.
It will be fair and pleasant tomorrow through Thursday. Highs will be in the 80s.
Local
It will be more humid and warmer on Friday with highs in the 90s.