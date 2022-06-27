first alert weather

Scattered Showers or Thunderstorms Possible Today

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

We're starting the new workweek with a chance of scattered showers or thunderstorms.

Today will have considerable clouds and will be muggy. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for parts of the state.

Some towns may get very little rain while others will get up to an inch.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Drier air and some sun move in by tonight.

It will be fair and pleasant tomorrow through Thursday. Highs will be in the 80s.

Local

Avon 8 mins ago

Multiple People Displaced, Pet Rescued After House Fire in Avon

Wallingford 39 mins ago

Fatal Crash Closes I-91 South in Wallingford

It will be more humid and warmer on Friday with highs in the 90s.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherfirst alert forecastweather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us