The first day of September will feature a nice mix of sun and clouds.

Today there will be clouds mixed with sunny breaks. Widely scattered showers or a sprinkle is possible. Highs will be near 77.

The rain chances continue tomorrow where showers are more likely. Showers are possible tomorrow and tomorrow night. Highs will be near 78.

The weather gets warmer and more humid on Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the mid 80s on Thursday and low 80s on Friday.

