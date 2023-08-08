Scattered showers to start, isolated strong storms possible this morning

Our meteorologists are tracking rain that has the potential to be strong in parts of the state this morning.

There will be light to moderate scattered showers through 6 a.m.

There is a potential for a few isolated stronger storms after that with a level one risk still posted for most of the state. It looks like the threat for stronger storms is the highest in southern and eastern Connecticut.

Later this afternoon, a few isolated showers or storms cannot be ruled out as well. The humidity and rain chances will continue to go down as we get closer to Wednesday.

