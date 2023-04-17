connecticut weather

Scattered Showers to Start New Workweek

We're starting the new workweek with scattered showers before a little bit of sun in the afternoon.

There will be scattered showers though midday.

This afternoon will feature a bit of sun.

It will be mostly cloudy tonight and Tuesday.

Highs on Tuesday will be near 60.

Sunshine returns for Wednesday and Thursday.

Highs will be around 60 Wednesday and 69 Thursday.

Friday looks partly cloudy with highs near 75.

A few showers are possible by the weekend.

