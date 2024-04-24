Scattered showers to start Wednesday

Happy Wednesday!

There will be a few scattered showers this morning that will turn more isolated this afternoon.

Highs will be around 60.

It will be clear and cold tonight with a hard freeze likely.

Freeze watches are posted for most of the state.

Thursday looks sunny with highs near 60.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs near 64.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.