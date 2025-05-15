Scattered storms and temperatures in the 60s and 70s Thursday  

We will have lots of clouds and widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm on Thursday, but there will be some sunny breaks as well.

High temperatures will be in the 70s inland and 60s at the shore.

We have more of the same on Friday, but it will be warmer, with low temperatures in the 80s inland and 70s at the shore.

There could be scattered storms again.

We will also have a few scattered storms on Saturday and high temperatures in the 70s, then fair weather on Sunday.