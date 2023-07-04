connecticut weather

Scattered storms may interrupt Fourth of July celebrations

By Rachael Jay

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Rain and storms may interrupt your Fourth of July celebrations on Tuesday.

Localized flash flooding will be possible again.

A flood watch is in effect for part of inland Connecticut, including Windham, Hartford and Tolland counties.

It's warm - but humid - on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Wednesday through Friday looks hot and humid with temperatures in the 90s.

