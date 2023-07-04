Scattered storms may interrupt Fourth of July celebrations

Rain and storms may interrupt your Fourth of July celebrations on Tuesday.

Localized flash flooding will be possible again.

A flood watch is in effect for part of inland Connecticut, including Windham, Hartford and Tolland counties.

It's warm - but humid - on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

Wednesday through Friday looks hot and humid with temperatures in the 90s.

