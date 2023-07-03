Scattered strong or severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon

Our meteorologists are tracking thunderstorms that could be strong or severe in parts of the state on Monday afternoon.

The day starts with partly sunny skies. The weather will be very warm and humid.

Scattered to severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon.

Wind damage, vivid lightning and hail are all possible. The thunderstorms could cause property damage.

Weather for the Fourth of July looks similar to Monday with storms that come and go.

Wednesday through Friday looks hot and humid with temperatures in the 90s. The "feels-like" temperatures will be near 100 degrees.

