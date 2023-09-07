Schools dismissing early as hot weather continues; storms possible in part of CT

Record-breaking heat is likely as the hot and humid weather continues Thursday and several school districts will again dismiss students early today.

Get the full list of early dismissals here.

A few thunderstorms will move into the far western part of the state Thursday evening, and it’s possible some of the storms could be strong.

Friday will be humid, partly sunny and cooler, but the high temperatures will be around 90, which will still be 11 to 12 degrees above normal.

There is a better chance of a few thunderstorms, which could possibly be strong, Friday afternoon and evening. The best chance is in western Connecticut.

There will be scattered afternoon thunderstorms each day this weekend, but it will not be a washout.