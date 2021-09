Today will be a seasonable day with comfortable humidity and there are several chances for storms as the week goes on.

Highs today will be seasonable, in the upper 70s with partly cloudy skies. The humidity will be comfortable.

Later tonight, the humidity will return.

Tomorrow will be partly sunny and muggy. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

A few storms are possible tomorrow.

More storms are possible Thursday and Friday.

