Seasonable Temps With Chilly Breeze on Tap for Today

The middle of the workweek will feature seasonable temperatures with a chilly breeze.

There will be a mix of sunshine and clouds on Wednesday.

Highs will be in the 40s, which is average for mid-March.

Thursday and Friday look similar to Wednesday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Our meteorologists are tracking a potential storm on Saturday that could bring rain and/or snow. Since it's still several days out, it's unclear exactly what the storm could look like.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.