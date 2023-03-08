connecticut weather

Seasonable Temps With Chilly Breeze on Tap for Today

The middle of the workweek will feature seasonable temperatures with a chilly breeze.

There will be a mix of sunshine and clouds on Wednesday.

Highs will be in the 40s, which is average for mid-March.

Thursday and Friday look similar to Wednesday.

Our meteorologists are tracking a potential storm on Saturday that could bring rain and/or snow. Since it's still several days out, it's unclear exactly what the storm could look like.

