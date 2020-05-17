Seasonably Mild Day Today, Chance for a Shower Tomorrow

Today will not be as perfect as yesterday was, but we'll still see a seasonably mild day.

High temperatures were well into the 70s yesterday. Today will feature high temperatures staying a few degrees cooler, especially along the shoreline. A sea breeze will develop and bring temperatures into the low 60s and upper 50s.

A cloud and sun mix is expected for the start of the week with a chance of a shower on Monday. Most of the time will be rain-free, but temperatures will run a few degrees below average.

