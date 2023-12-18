See how much rain has fallen in your city or town

Heavy rain has been falling through the state, dropping several inches in many cities and towns.

Here’s a look at how much rain has fallen between Sunday and 7 a.m. on Monday:

Town by town, how much rain has fallen in Connecticut

Note: The information is from the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network, of CoCoRaHS. For towns with several reporting stations, we have included the highest amount.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.