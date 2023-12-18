See how much rain has fallen in your city or town

StormTracker

Heavy rain has been falling through the state, dropping several inches in many cities and towns.

Here’s a look at how much rain has fallen between Sunday and 7 a.m. on Monday:

Town by town, how much rain has fallen in Connecticut

Note: The information is from the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network, of CoCoRaHS. For towns with several reporting stations, we have included the highest amount.

  • Andover: 1.8 inch
  • Bethany:  2.39 inches
  • Bethel: 3.51 inches
  • Bridgeport: 1.25 inch
  • Bristol: 3.57 inches
  • Brookfield: 3.28 inches
  • Canaan: 2.35 inches
  • Canton: 3.01 inches
  • Colchester: 1.8 inch
  • Columbia: 2.05 inches
  • Cornwall: 2.9 inches
  • Danielson: 2.14 inches
  • Darien: 1.46 inch
  • Durham: 1.88 inch
  • East Hartford: 2 inches
  • East Killingly: 1.05 inch
  • East Lyme: 1.1 inch
  • Essex Village: 1.13 inch
  • Fairfield: 1.31 inch
  • Glastonbury Center: 1.96 inch
  • Griswold: 2.11 inches
  • Groton: 1.35 inch
  • Hebron: 1.95 inch
  • Higganum: 2.42 inches
  • Jewett City: 2.1 inches
  • Killingworth: 1.24 inch
  • Litchfield: 2.42 inches
  • Madison Center: .92 inch
  • Manchester: 1.93 inch
  • Meriden: 1.83 inch
  • Middlefield: 2.17 inches
  • Middletown: 2.39 inches
  • Moosup: 1.92 inch
  • Mystic: 1.39 inch
  • Naugatuck: 2.29 inch
  • New Canaan: 2.12 inches
  • New Hartford Center: 3.12 inches
  • New London: 1.24 inch
  • New Milford: 3.22 inches
  • Newington: 1.95 inches
  • Newtown: 3.02 inches
  • Niantic: .78 inch
  • North Granby: 2.79 inches      
  • Norwalk: 2 inches
  • Norwich: 2.07 inches
  • Old Lyme: 1.18 inch
  • Pawcatuck: 1.15 inch
  • Plainville: 2.45 inches
  • Prospect: 2.36 inches
  • Ridgefield: 3.35 inches
  • Seymour: 2.68 inches
  • Shelton: 1.61 inch
  • Somers: 1.19 inch
  • Southington: 2.2 inches
  • Staffordville: 1.76 inch
  • Stamford: 2 inches
  • Sterling: 2.44 inches
  • Stonington: 1.52 inch
  • Stratford: 1.42 inch
  • Suffield: 2.15 inches
  • Trumbull: 1.58 inch
  • Uncasville: 1.63 inch
  • Vernon: 1.59 inch
  • Wallingford: 2.21 inches
  • Warren: 1.97 inch
  • Waterbury: 2.71 inches
  • Waterford: 1.41 inch
  • Watertown: 2.9 inches
  • Weatogue: 2.35 inches
  • West Hartford: 2.42 inches
  • Westbrook: 1.02 inch
  • Willimantic: 2.04 inches
  • Willington: 1.94 inch
  • Windsor Locks: 2.12 inches
  • Winsted: 3.22 inches
  • Woodstock: 1.4 inches

