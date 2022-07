Hopefully you've been able to stay cool. We're looking at another hot day across the state on Sunday.

The heat advisory currently in place lasts through 8 p.m. on Sunday evening.

Heat indices (aka feels like temperatures) will exceed 100 degrees Sunday afternoon.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In addition to the heat, we'll be watching the chance of a few thunderstorms developing on Sunday, as well. Parts of the state are under a level 1 risk for severe weather in the afternoon.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.