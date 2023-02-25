Several Inches of Snow Possible in Parts of Conn. Monday Night

Our meteorologists are tracking a potential winter storm that could impact the state on Monday night into Tuesday and some parts of the state could see several inches of snow.

Right now, accumulating snow seems likely with the snow beginning Monday evening and peaking after midnight.

It's still early but right now, it seems like there is the potential for more than 6" of snow in parts of the state.

The bulk of the snow should wind down Tuesday morning.

Lingering light snow mixing with rain looks likely on the backside of the storm on Tuesday.

Before the winter storm arrives on Monday, a weak system is bringing a round of snow showers to the state Saturday late morning into the afternoon. A dusting up to 1 inch of accumulation is possible.

Milder air will work into the state by Sunday with highs once again approaching the low 40s.

