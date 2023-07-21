Severe storms possible Friday afternoon for Connecticut

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking two rounds of storms Friday and the bigger risk for stronger storms will be this afternoon.

The first round will bring light to moderate showers this morning and another round of stronger storms is possible for the afternoon.

There is a severe risk later today for gusty winds, heavy downpours and small hail, but there is an isolated tornado threat for western Connecticut.

The weather will be drier this weekend with temperatures in the 80s. It will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.