Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Parts of the State

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning that was issued for parts of the state has expired and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is now in effect.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties through 8 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Hartford, Tolland & Windham county until 8pm #nbcct pic.twitter.com/ouwnVMKgXY — Kaitlyn McGrath (@KaitMcGrathNBC) June 6, 2020

The warning was in effect for northern Tolland and Windham counties until 3:45 p.m. It has since expired.

BREAKING: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for northern Tolland and Windham counties. Damaging winds and quarter sized hail is possible. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/6j12EMI7Sl — Josh Cingranelli (@WeatherJosh) June 6, 2020

Storms that become strong or severe are capable of producing damaging winds and small hail. While the overall severe thunderstorm risk is low, a few towns may be hit by a strong storm capable of producing pockets of damage and power outages.

We're tracking a developing line of thunderstorms. Currently producing heavy downpours and lightning. We will watch to see if this line strengthens into a strong or severe thunderstorm. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/kH5hRMiVKi — Josh Cingranelli (@WeatherJosh) June 6, 2020

Warm and humid weather with abundant sunshine will help fuel today's thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s will be common across the state.

Behind the cold front, dew points will drop off rapidly and refreshing air will return to the forecast Sunday with cooler temperatures in the low to mid 70s with partly sunny skies. There is a lot risk for a scattered shower tomorrow afternoon, but the day looks mainly dry.