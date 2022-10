We're continuing the work week with milder temperatures and more on and off showers.

Very mild and quite murky out there this AM. Damp and drizzly too. It may get worse before it gets better by Thursday. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/ZAOlnPBOyy — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) October 25, 2022

It will be mostly cloudy with occasional showers. A little sun is possible later in the day. Highs will be near 71.

More showers are likely Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Some heavier showers are also possible.

Wednesday looks similar with rain showers at times. Highs will be near 69.

Thursday starts a stretch of nice weather. On Thursday, it will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

