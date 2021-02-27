first alert weather

Showers Move in for the Weekend

By Darren Sweeney

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Two systems are expected to bring rain to the state this weekend.

An initial burst of snow on Saturday morning will trend to periods of rain for most of the day. The rain will come to an end by Saturday afternoon.

Another system looks to bring another round of showers for Sunday, especially for the shoreline during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be on the mild side into the 40s, with some upper 30s in the hills.

Mild weather follows the weekend weather systems with Monday (March 1) featuring highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Local

Lebanon 53 mins ago

1 Dead After Getting Ejected During Rollover Crash in Lebanon: FD

Hartford 1 hour ago

Investigation Underway After Fatal Hit-and-Run in Hartford

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherfirst alert forecastweatherfirst alertnbc ct
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us