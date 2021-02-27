Showers Move in for the Weekend

Two systems are expected to bring rain to the state this weekend.

An initial burst of snow on Saturday morning will trend to periods of rain for most of the day. The rain will come to an end by Saturday afternoon.

One round of rain today (after an initial snow burst) and another round of showers on Sunday. Overall, not a washout final weekend of February. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/gMex8NCEcY — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) February 27, 2021

Another system looks to bring another round of showers for Sunday, especially for the shoreline during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be on the mild side into the 40s, with some upper 30s in the hills.

Mild weather follows the weekend weather systems with Monday (March 1) featuring highs in the mid to upper 40s.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.