Showers possible Friday afternoon, partly sunny start to Memorial Day weekend

We have some early sunshine and it will fill in with clouds on Friday.

Scattered showers are possible after 2 p.m., especially through northern Connecticut.

Cool temperatures will persist as we enter Memorial Day weekend.

High temperatures will be in the 50s on Friday, near 60 on Sunday and in the 60s Sunday.

Then, Monday's high temperatures will crack 70.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a sprinkle or two while Sunday is brighter and Monday is brightest.

Have a nice weekend.

