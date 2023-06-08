Showers Possible Today, Friday to Be Less Smoky

Areas of smoke persist today with unhealthy levels through the afternoon, but improvement is likely later in the day, this evening and tonight.
Friday will be less smoky.
A few showers are possible today, tonight, tomorrow and Saturday.
Sunday is the pick of the weekend with sun, clouds and a high temperature of 81 degrees.
