Showers possible tonight as Red Flag Warning continues

The Red Flag Warning continues and for the first time in weeks, showers are possible Sunday evening.

Clouds will increase during the day. Highs will be in the 50s to near 60.

Showers are likely on Sunday evening. It will not be a lot of rain and it will not be heavy.

The Red Flag Warning continues on Sunday and will continue on Monday with winds Monday gusting to 30 mph.

Highs will be near 70.