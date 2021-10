Clouds and showers will continue through the day today.

Temperatures will be coolest in northern Connecticut with highs around 60. Mid to upper 60s along the shoreline.

Showers will continue into Tuesday morning with clouds lingering through Tuesday.

Brighter and milder temperatures arrive by Wednesday until the end of the week with highs in the 70s.

