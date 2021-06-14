weather

Showers & Storms: An Unsettled Start To the Week

By Kaitlyn McGrath

After a gorgeous Sunday, we're kicking off the work week with scattered showers and even a few storms.

It won't be a wash out of a day, but off an on periods of rain will continue through late this evening.

Any showers and storms that move through may produce locally heavy rain, thunder and lightning. When it's not raining, it will still be very cloudy with unseasonably cool temperatures.

Tuesday looks much drier but there will be a few isolated showers around. High pressure moves in Wednesday and will keep our skies clear and temperatures comfortable through the end of the week.

