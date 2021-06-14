Showers & Storms: An Unsettled Start To the Week

After a gorgeous Sunday, we're kicking off the work week with scattered showers and even a few storms.

It won't be a wash out of a day, but off an on periods of rain will continue through late this evening.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Any showers and storms that move through may produce locally heavy rain, thunder and lightning. When it's not raining, it will still be very cloudy with unseasonably cool temperatures.

Tuesday looks much drier but there will be a few isolated showers around. High pressure moves in Wednesday and will keep our skies clear and temperatures comfortable through the end of the week.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.