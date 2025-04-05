Showers through a cloudy and cooler Saturday

Temperatures will hover in the 40s through the day on Saturday with on and off showers likely.

The day won't be a washout, but rain chances will stick with us through today and tonight.

Showers are likely into Sunday morning before a brief break in the rain tomorrow afternoon.

High temperatures will warm into the 50s for most of the state on Sunday.

Rain chances return Sunday night, and a few snowflakes could mix in by Monday morning in NW CT.