NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking more showers to end the weekend and start the new work week.

Showers will continue off and on through the day Sunday. Areas of drizzle and an easterly wind will keep temperatures in the 40's through the day.

Another disturbance will continue to hold clouds in place through Monday with another round of showers during the afternoon and evening.

Better weather is expected to move in by Tuesday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.