Showers to move through on Thursday

We will have lots of clouds on Thursday with showery periods into the early afternoon.

Some brightening is possible by late afternoon and temperatures will be in the 40s. 

It will clear tonight and low temperatures will dip into the 30s. 

On Friday, we will have plenty of sun and a breeze with high temperatures in the 40s.

On Saturday, we will have lots of clouds with some sunshine and it will be very mild. Temperatures will be near 60.

Then, cooler weather returns and it will be sunny with high temperatures between 30 and 35 on Sunday and Monday.

