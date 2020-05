NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking rounds of showers to start the long holiday weekend.

Expect showers through this afternoon. Some of the showers will contain heavier downpours and even a rumble of thunder.

High pressure is expected to take over tonight with an end to the showers and clearing skies.

The rest of the weekend looks much nicer with sunshine returning and temperatures will remain in the 70s.

