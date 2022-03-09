Schools Announce Early Dismissals With Snow Moving in Later This Morning

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking snow that moves in later this morning and several school districts have announced early dismissals.

The start of the snow will generally be after 8 a.m. and will continue through dinnertime.

Southern Connecticut can expect the snow to start between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. and it will start in northern Connecticut between 10 a.m. and noon.

Some school districts have announced early dismissals for Tuesday. You can see the full list here.

Most of the state can expect one to three inches of snow, but some areas could get as much as five.

Since it is March, the snow will likely accumulate on colder and grassy surfaces, but will struggle to accumulate on the roads. This will create slushy-type snow.

However, there may be some slippery spots on the roads as snowfall rates increase during the day.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Litchfield County.

Air temperatures will be in the upper-30s and low-40s.

The snow will clear tonight ahead of a fair and mild day on Thursday with highs in the low-50s.

Friday looks cloudy with showers late. Highs will be in the low 50s. Rain is likely Friday night into Saturday.

Saturday looks wet at this point with highs around 50.

