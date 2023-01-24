Slick Spots Possible This Morning, Tracking Snow and Rain for Tomorrow

Slick spots are possible on the roads this morning after temperatures dropped overnight following rain and snow yesterday. Untreated surfaces could be icy.

Clouds will give way to some nice sunshine. There will be gusty winds and cool temperatures with highs near 40.

Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are also tracking another day with snow and rain for Wednesday.

The snow looks to start between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. It will continue through the evening commute.

Parts of the state could see up to 4 inches of snow, though most of the state will see between 1 and 3 inches.

The timing of the snow will likely cause problems for schools, businesses and athletic events.

By tomorrow evening, the snow will changeover to rain that may be heavy at times. Temperatures will move up to near 45-50.

The rain will wash away a lot of the new snow.

A shower is possible early on Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 40s.

Friday looks sunny with highs in the low 30s.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.