Slightly Warmer Temps, Abundant Sunshine to Start New Workweek

We're starting the new workweek with slightly warmer temperatures than we ended the weekend with and abundant sunshine is on tap.

Highs on Monday will be near 77.

Tuesday is warm with highs in the low 80s.

Much drier and colder air settles in for Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 60s.

As the temperatures cool off, the fire danger increases with very low humidity levels.

