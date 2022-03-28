first alert weather

Several Crashes Reported, Some Schools Delayed as Snow Squall Moves Through Parts of Conn.

A snow squall is moving through parts of Connecticut on Monday morning and is causing very tough driving conditions for some with several crashes reported. Multiple districts across the state also have a two-hour delay.

The snow squall is impacting parts of Fairfield, Litchfield and New Haven counties.

Tough Driving Conditions Causing Crashes

The snow is also causing tough driving conditions for some.

At this time, state police said there are four to five crashes on both sides of Interstate 91 in New Haven between exits 7 and 10. A multi-vehicle crash has closed I-91 north in New Haven between exits 6 and 8.

CT DOT
Delays are building on I-91 in New Haven after multiple crashes on Monday morning.

A vehicle is down an embankment on I-91 south between exits 10 and 9 in North Haven and the right lane is closed, according to state Dept. of Transportation officials.

A snow squall is causing tough driving conditions and multiple crashes in parts of Connecticut on Monday morning.

There are also three to four crashes on both sides of the Parkway in Hamden, state police said.

According to state police, there are three crashes on Route 8 between Seymour and Beacon Falls.

A single vehicle crash has closed part of I-95 south in Branford between exits 57 and 56, state DOT reports.

The cities and towns impacted by the snow squall may pick up an inch or two of snow before the band falls apart shortly.

School Delays

Multiple school districts have a delayed start on Monday morning.

The delays are at districts including New Haven, New Milford and North Haven.

You can see the full list of school delays here.

Temps Will Get Warmer as Week Goes On

Highs will be near 30 degrees on Monday with partly sunny skies. The feels-like temperatures will be in the teens to near 20.

Temperatures will increase as we go through the workweek with highs near 40 tomorrow and near 48 on Wednesday.

There's a chance for rain on Thursday with highs near 60.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

