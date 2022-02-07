first alert weather

Slippery Conditions Possible as Snow, Freezing Drizzle and Freezing Rain Move In

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking what could be a slippery start to the new work week.

Light snow will move into the state early in the morning and roads will be coated with up to an inch of accumulation.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for all of Connecticut.

The precipitation will then change over to light rain and drizzle, which will freeze on contact.

A glaze is possible on untreated surfaces by 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Any untreated surfaces will be slick.

Later in the morning, temperatures will increase and the freezing rain will turn to rain.

It will likely be raining during the evening commute.

