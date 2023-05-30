Smoke From Large Nova Scotia Fire Moves Toward Conn.

The smoke from a large fire in Nova Scotia, Canada, could impact people in Connecticut on Tuesday.

This smoke is different from the smoke over the last few weeks. That smoke came from western Canada and was in the top of the atmosphere.

The smoke from Nova Scotia is low altitude smoke that can be smelled and in some cases, even tasted. This smoke will advance toward Connecticut on Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with respiratory issues could be impacted with breathing problems.

