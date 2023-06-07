Smoky skies today, chance of showers for rest of workweek

We're continuing the workweek with temperatures mainly in the 70s and smoky skies. There are multiple chances for showers during the rest of the workweek.

There will be plenty of morning sunshine with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. This afternoon, there is a slight chance for a shower.

As the afternoon goes on, the smoke will become thicker with the thickest this evening and early Wednesday night.

There is a chance for showers each day Thursday through Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Sunday looks sunny with highs near 80.

