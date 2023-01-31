Snow/Mix to Start the Day Today

Good Tuesday morning. Snow is on radar to start the day.

The snow is light to moderate in nature for the next few hours before clearing out later this morning.

Partly to mostly sunny conditions are expected for much of the day.

Temperatures will be cooler today, but closer to normal for the end of January.

We keep the seasonable temps for February 1st, as well before a slight warm up on Thursday.

