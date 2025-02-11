Snow possible this evening, tracking another storm Wednesday night

Snow is possible in parts of the state on Tuesday and our StormTracker meteorologists are tracking another storm Wednesday night.

Tuesday will have fair weather with increasing clouds. Highs will be near 35.

It will be cloudy in the evening with flurries or quick periods of snow along the Interstate 95 corridor.

Up to an inch of snow is possible.

As we look ahead to Wednesday, it will be cloudy with a wintry mix developing in the evening.

Snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain will overspread the state by Thursday morning.

There will be very little accumulation of snow, but ice is possible Thursday morning. School delays are possible.

Friday will be fair.

We're keeping our eye on another potential for snow over the weekend.