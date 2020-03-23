Snow, Rain to Create Slushy Accumulation for Parts of the State

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting rain and snow that could result in a slushy accumulation for parts of the state on Monday.

The day will begin with cloudy skies before precipitation develops midday and early this afternoon.

The precipitation will start as snow for most and will change over to rain, which may be heavy at times throughout the evening.

One to three inches of snow is possible in the hills. It will be slushy, wet snow.

Areas along the Massachusetts border should expect the most snow with the highest accumulations occurring in the elevated areas of Litchfield and Tolland counties.

Most people in the state can expect over an inch of rain.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.