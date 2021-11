Snow showers and flurries are possible today as we close out the last weekend of November.

Many areas across the state will see a few flakes off and on throughout the day. Temperatures will stay above freezing so most of the flakes should melt on contact. No accumulation is expected.

Highs will be around 40 degrees.

After this weekend, the new work week will feature milder temperatures with highs near 50 by the end of the week.

