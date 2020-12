A weak front will pass through the northeast today, carrying with it some snow and rain showers.

While we're not expecting widespread accumulation or slippery conditions, some minor accumulation (generally less than 1") is possible. Some untreated surfaces could become slick in spots.

A little snow to greet you this afternoon. Snow showers could put down a coating to under 1" in a few towns. #nbcct https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/FcBeU3FfsT — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) December 20, 2020

Beyond today's snow showers, somewhat milder air and quiet weather settles into the state the next few days.

Our next storm looks to bring rain, wind and mild temperatures on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

