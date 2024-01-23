Snow, sleet and freezing rain may make commutes slippery on Tuesday afternoon, Wednesday morning

Our NBC Connecticut StormTracker meteorologists are tracking snow, sleet and freezing rain that may make for slippery commutes on Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning.

Most of the state will see a coating to 1 inch of snow. Parts of northeast and northwest Connecticut could see up to 2 inches.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of Fairfield, Litchfield and New Haven counties.

Tuesday will start cloudy. There will be areas of light rain, snow and sleet developing in the afternoon.

A mix of snow, sleet and freezing drizzle is likely on Tuesday night. This might make for slippery travel during the evening commute.

By the overnight hours, the wintry mix is expected to transition over to all snow with 1 to 2 inches of snow possible inland. The Wednesday morning commute could be tricky.

What to expect when:

On Wednesday, there will be rain and snow showers in the morning. It will change mainly to rain in the afternoon, though mixed winter precipitation is possible.

There will be showers on Thursday with highs in the upper 40s.

More rain is possible on Friday. Highs will be in the low 50s.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.