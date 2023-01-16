Snow, Sleet, Freezing Rain Monday Morning

There will be a few periods of snow, sleet and freezing rain Monday morning and a coating to an inch of accumulation is possible, especially in northeastern Connecticut.

A few slick spots are possible on untreated surfaces.

Skies will break to bring some sun and temperatures will be in the lower 40s.

We will have sun to clouds Tuesday and high temperatures in the 40s and scattered showers or rain or sleet are possible Tuesday night.

It will be partly sunny on Wednesday, with temperatures near 50.

Rain is likely on Thursday.

